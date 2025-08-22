An Update on Canada Life Place Renovations

We are thrilled to welcome our fans back to Canada Life Place for the upcoming season! We're excited to share the results of recent renovations and ongoing improvements that will enhance the game day experience for years to come.

As you attend pre-season and regular season games, please be advised that there may be temporary inconveniences affecting access to the Club Lounge and select concourse concessions. Additionally, exterior construction work is still in progress, which may impact nearby parking availability.

We sincerely appreciate your patience and understanding as these enhancements are completed. We look forward to celebrating this exciting new chapter with all of our dedicated fans.







