Aaron Ekblad Brings the Stanley Cup Back to Barrie

Published on August 22, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Barrie Colts News Release







For Aaron Ekblad, returning to Barrie with the Stanley Cup was about far more than a personal homecoming - it was about giving back to the community that helped shape him as a player and a person. The two-time Stanley Cup champion made his first visit back to Barrie with hockey's most iconic trophy on Thursday, August 21st, 2025, marking the first time a Stanley Cup winner has ever brought the Cup back to the Barrie Colts Junior Hockey Club at Sadlon Arena.

Ekblad made certain the event was completely focused on underprivileged youth, personally reaching out to Barrie Colts owner Howie Campbell to invite local charities to participate. Organizations in attendance included Easter Seals, Big Brothers and Big Sisters, Barrie Housing, the Seasons Centre, and Barrie Colts Billet Families.

Reflecting on the visit, Ekblad said:

"I'd be remiss not to come back to Barrie, and share it with the community, and some of my old teammates and friends, and, obviously, the organization and ownership. Everybody was so good to me here that I felt it was the right thing to do."

During the morning event, Ekblad connected with kids, families, and young athletes, sharing guidance, encouragement, and the values that have defined his journey from an exceptional-status OHL player to a two-time NHL champion. The children had a rare opportunity to engage with the Stanley Cup firsthand and hear from someone who has achieved the sport's highest honours, reinforcing lessons of perseverance, dedication, and self-belief.

Reflecting on his time in Barrie, Ekblad shared:

"The organization did so many great things for me. They put me with an awesome billet family in the Ezekiels, and they took good care of me. Norm, being an overager that year, always looked out for me. And then obviously, Howie and the family, the organization here was amazing to me."

Norm Ezekiel, who played two seasons with the Colts from 2010 to 2012 and served as an alternate captain during the 2011-12 season, was also in attendance. Reflecting on Ekblad's visit, Ezekiel said, "Aaron is just a great guy, and I'm here for support. It's always great seeing him."

Beyond the hockey accolades, Ekblad took a moment to reflect on the individuals who influenced his path. He spoke fondly of the late Dale Hawerchuk, the legendary coach and former NHL star who led the Barrie Colts during Ekblad's time with the team. Ekblad highlighted Hawerchuk's profound impact, noting his exceptional leadership and the lasting impression he left on all who played under him.

Aaron Ekblad's return to Barrie with the Stanley Cup was historic, deeply personal, and truly inspiring, leaving a lasting impression on every child in attendance.







