Wolves Announce More Changes to Hockey Operations Team

Published on August 22, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Sudbury Wolves News Release







(Greater Sudbury, ON) - The Sudbury Wolves are excited to announce changes to their hockey operations team. Brent Gauvreau, who has been serving as an assistant coach, has been promoted to the role of Assistant Coach/Director of Player Development. In addition, the Wolves have welcomed Trevor Gallant to the team as a scout for the Alliance area in Southwestern Ontario.

In his new role, Brent will work closely with our current players to enhance their skills and abilities while also adding the responsibility for close regular communication with each of our drafted prospects who have yet to join the team in Sudbury. Brent has been an assistant coach with the Wolves since the 2023/24 season, focusing on skill development.

Trevor brings valuable experience from his playing days as an OHL alumnus as well as his previous role with the Brantford Bulldogs. A native of London, Ontario, Trevor played five years in the OHL with the Kitchener Rangers and North Bay Centennials. After a pro career in Europe, Trevor transitioned to scouting, with eight years of experience with the Bulldogs organization. He is well-known and regarded in Southwestern Ontario, having coached at the Under-16 and Under-18 level on numerous occasions.

"Brent has been a great person to have on our staff. He is a first-class person who brings a team first mentality. His expanded role is a great connection for our prospects to be directly connected to our coaches' office," expressed Rob Papineau, VP & General Manager. "We are also very happy to have Trevor join us. He was an outstanding player and has a great eye and understanding of what is needed in a player to play in the Ontario Hockey League and beyond. His experience will greatly benefit our staff."

