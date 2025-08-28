21 Players Reassigned from Wolves Training Camp

Published on August 28, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Sudbury Wolves News Release







(Greater Sudbury, ON) - The Sudbury Wolves have reassigned 21 players this afternoon, bringing the training camp roster total to 27 forwards, 13 defencemen, and 4 goalies.

The list of reassigned players include:

Mateo Beites - Goaltender

Luke Bouchard - Forward

Ethan Fischer - Defenceman

Norman Greene - Forward

Kian Hodgins - Goaltender

Luca Kettles - Forward

Colton Loiselle - Forward

Danny MacDonald - Forward

Paul Mazanik - Forward

Nathan McKee - Defenceman

Denver Mulligan - Forward

Tanner Ray - Defenceman

Colton Rheaume - Goaltender

Tucker Roberts - Forward

Bodhi Ryan - Forward

Rowan Smith - Forward

Luke Suys - Goaltender

Reese Tracy - Forward

Owen Traynor - Defenceman

Seth Vreugdenhil - Defenceman

Zachary White - Defenceman

Training camp will conclude tomorrow afternoon with the Annual Blue and White Game, taking place at 1:00 p.m. at the Sudbury Community Arena. Admission is free and all of Wolves Nation are welcome to attend.

Season memberships for the 2025/26 Wolves season are available! Receive benefits such as a season member gift, exclusive contests and promotions, 15% off merchandise at Greater Sports, 15% off concessions at all Sudbury Wolves home games, and more! Contact [email protected] for more information.

Single game tickets for the 2025/26 Sudbury Wolves season are now available! Tickets can be purchased HERE or at the Sudbury Arena Box Office.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from August 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.