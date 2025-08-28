21 Players Reassigned from Wolves Training Camp
Published on August 28, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Sudbury Wolves News Release
(Greater Sudbury, ON) - The Sudbury Wolves have reassigned 21 players this afternoon, bringing the training camp roster total to 27 forwards, 13 defencemen, and 4 goalies.
The list of reassigned players include:
Mateo Beites - Goaltender
Luke Bouchard - Forward
Ethan Fischer - Defenceman
Norman Greene - Forward
Kian Hodgins - Goaltender
Luca Kettles - Forward
Colton Loiselle - Forward
Danny MacDonald - Forward
Paul Mazanik - Forward
Nathan McKee - Defenceman
Denver Mulligan - Forward
Tanner Ray - Defenceman
Colton Rheaume - Goaltender
Tucker Roberts - Forward
Bodhi Ryan - Forward
Rowan Smith - Forward
Luke Suys - Goaltender
Reese Tracy - Forward
Owen Traynor - Defenceman
Seth Vreugdenhil - Defenceman
Zachary White - Defenceman
Training camp will conclude tomorrow afternoon with the Annual Blue and White Game, taking place at 1:00 p.m. at the Sudbury Community Arena. Admission is free and all of Wolves Nation are welcome to attend.
Season memberships for the 2025/26 Wolves season are available! Receive benefits such as a season member gift, exclusive contests and promotions, 15% off merchandise at Greater Sports, 15% off concessions at all Sudbury Wolves home games, and more! Contact [email protected] for more information.
Single game tickets for the 2025/26 Sudbury Wolves season are now available! Tickets can be purchased HERE or at the Sudbury Arena Box Office.
