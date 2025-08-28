Knights Trim Preseason Roster to 35 Players

The London Knights have reassigned 14 players from training camp, the team announced Wednesday. Nine forwards, three defencemen and two goaltenders were returned to their respective teams, trimming the roster to 35 players.

Forwards

Matthew Airhart

Brendan Gerber

Parker Graham

Chase Griffith

Evan Malkhassian

Aiden McDonald

Michael Pope

Jake Ritson

Jackson Smith

Defenceman

Pierson Clute

Michael Leuthold

Martin Maryanovsky

Goaltenders

Seth Ronan

Charlie Weiss

Twenty forwards, twelve defencemen and three goaltenders remain in camp ahead of the team's green and game on Wednesday evening.







