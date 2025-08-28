Knights Trim Preseason Roster to 35 Players
Published on August 28, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
London Knights News Release
The London Knights have reassigned 14 players from training camp, the team announced Wednesday. Nine forwards, three defencemen and two goaltenders were returned to their respective teams, trimming the roster to 35 players.
Forwards
Matthew Airhart
Brendan Gerber
Parker Graham
Chase Griffith
Evan Malkhassian
Aiden McDonald
Michael Pope
Jake Ritson
Jackson Smith
Defenceman
Pierson Clute
Michael Leuthold
Martin Maryanovsky
Goaltenders
Seth Ronan
Charlie Weiss
Twenty forwards, twelve defencemen and three goaltenders remain in camp ahead of the team's green and game on Wednesday evening.
