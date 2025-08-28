Celebrate Another Season of Storm Hockey at the Home Opener Fan Fest Celebration

Published on August 28, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

The Guelph Storm are excited to kick off the 2025/2026 regular season with a free Fan Fest Celebration!

Join us on Friday, September 19th at the Old Quebec Street Shoppes at 55 Wyndham Street, where there will be activities for all ages from 4:00pm-7:00pm.

