Petes 2025-26 Single-Game Tickets on Sale Now

Published on August 28, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

(Peterborough, ON) - The Peterborough Petes and the Peterborough Memorial Centre announced today that single game tickets for the Petes 2025-26 regular season are on sale now through the Grant Thornton Box Office.

The Petes kick off the 2025-26 regular season on Thursday, September 18 when they host the Brampton Steelheads. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at the PMC. Fans looking to purchase tickets can do so, calling (705) 743-3561, or visiting the Grant Thornton Box Office during regular business hours. The Petes 2025-26 home game schedule can be seen. After selling out 21 games last season, fans are encouraged to secure their tickets before they're gone.

Fans looking to get the best deal on seats can become a Petes Season Ticket Member. Petes 2025-26 Season Ticket Members will have a number of new perks to look forward to this season. These perks include first right of refusal to tickets for the 2026 Connor McDavid OHL Top Prospects Game, the STM Gift Program, the STM Poster Program, Season Ticket Member of the Game, and access to the new "Official" Partners Discount program. A full breakdown of season ticket prices and perks can be found.

Anyone looking to purchase season tickets can call Tyler at 705-743-3681 x 209 or email him at thall@gopetesgo.com. Call today to secure your season seats for the 2025-26 before they're gone.

Groups looking to purchase 10 tickets or more can call Jordan at (705) 743-3681 x 210 or email him at jwinch@gopetesgo.com. Full group experience details can be seen.

The Petes preseason kicks off on Saturday, August 30 with the first of back-to-back home games against the Erie Otters. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at the PMC. Tickets can be purchased for $10. The game will also be streamed on the Petes YouTube channel.







