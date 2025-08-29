Petes Reassign 13 Players Following Thursday Scrimmages

August 28, 2025

Peterborough Petes News Release







(Peterborough, ON) - Peterborough Petes General Manager and Vice President of Operations Michael Oke announced today that the team has reassigned 13 players ahead of Friday's annual Maroon and White game.

The following players have been reassigned:

Jayden Mercier

Cohen Paquette

Ryan Wercholaz

Kasra Fathi

Owen Hunks

Matthew McKenna

Thomys Pyke

Anthony Lovisa

Thomas Lima

Cameron Martin

Jack McHyman

Gavin Haslam

Jackson Hone

"The last two days of scrimmages have been very competitive, forcing us to make some very difficult decisions," noted Oke. "We will continue to monitor the progress and development of these players over the coming season for future opportunities with the Peterborough Petes."

The annual Maroon and White game takes place at 4:05 p.m. on Friday, August 29 at the PMC. The game is open to the public and will also be streamed live on the Petes YouTube channel. Rosters for the game will be released on Friday morning.

The Petes preseason kicks off on Saturday, August 30 with the first of back-to-back home games against the Erie Otters. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at the PMC. Tickets can be purchased for $10. The game will also be streamed on the Petes YouTube channel.







