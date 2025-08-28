2025-26 OHL Rule Change - Rule 84.4: Shootout Scrape

Published on August 28, 2025







TORONTO - The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) Board of Governors has recently approved a series of six playing rule changes for the 2025-26 season. We'll unveil a new one everyday throughout the week.

Rule 84.4 - Shootout Scrape

Previously, during the break between overtime and a shootout, the ice resurfacing machine would make four passes to clean 22-24 feet of the ice surface.

Effective for 2025-26, only an ice cleaning crew will remove snow from the goal crease area without the need of the ice resurfacing machine.







