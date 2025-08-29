Training Camp 2025 - Day 4

Published on August 28, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Guelph Storm News Release







Day four of Training Camp included two morning practices that were open to the public. Following the ice times the hockey club reduced the roster to 40 players, which included 24 forwards, 13 defensemen, and 3 goaltenders.

Click here for the updated Training Camp Roster.

Watch as the Guelph Storm embark on the 2025 OHL Pre-Season starting this weekend with home-and-home action against the Brampton Steelheads. The Storm will cap off the long weekend in Ayr with a neutral site game against the Brantford Bulldogs. Individual game tickets are available now. To purchase tickets online click here, over the phone by calling 866-STORM-GO, or in person at the Guelph Storm Box Office in the Sports Hall of Game Hallway of the Sleeman Centre.

PRE-SEASON SCHEDULE:

Friday, August 29th, 2025 - Guelph @ Brampton - 7:00pm - CAA Centre

Saturday, August 30th, 2025 - Brampton @ Guelph - 7:07pm - Sleeman Centre

Monday, September 1st, 2025 - Brantford @ Guelph - 2:07pm - North Dumfries Community Complex

Friday, September 5th, 2025 - Oshawa @ Guelph - 7:07pm - Sleeman Centre

Sunday, September 7th, 2025 - Guelph @ Oshawa - 4:05pm - Tribute Communities Centre

Friday, September 12th, 2025 - Guelph @ Brantford - 7:00pm - Brantford Civic Centre

