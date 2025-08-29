Training Camp 2025 - Day 4
Published on August 28, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Guelph Storm News Release
Day four of Training Camp included two morning practices that were open to the public. Following the ice times the hockey club reduced the roster to 40 players, which included 24 forwards, 13 defensemen, and 3 goaltenders.
Click here for the updated Training Camp Roster.
Watch as the Guelph Storm embark on the 2025 OHL Pre-Season starting this weekend with home-and-home action against the Brampton Steelheads. The Storm will cap off the long weekend in Ayr with a neutral site game against the Brantford Bulldogs. Individual game tickets are available now. To purchase tickets online click here, over the phone by calling 866-STORM-GO, or in person at the Guelph Storm Box Office in the Sports Hall of Game Hallway of the Sleeman Centre.
PRE-SEASON SCHEDULE:
Friday, August 29th, 2025 - Guelph @ Brampton - 7:00pm - CAA Centre
Saturday, August 30th, 2025 - Brampton @ Guelph - 7:07pm - Sleeman Centre
Monday, September 1st, 2025 - Brantford @ Guelph - 2:07pm - North Dumfries Community Complex
Friday, September 5th, 2025 - Oshawa @ Guelph - 7:07pm - Sleeman Centre
Sunday, September 7th, 2025 - Guelph @ Oshawa - 4:05pm - Tribute Communities Centre
Friday, September 12th, 2025 - Guelph @ Brantford - 7:00pm - Brantford Civic Centre
Stay connected with us on Facebook, X, and Instagram, for future updates! Download the Guelph Storm app as part of the CHL app for breaking news and exclusive contests.
The 2025-2026 Season is proudly presented by Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars
Ontario Hockey League Stories from August 28, 2025
- Petes Reassign 13 Players Following Thursday Scrimmages - Peterborough Petes
- Training Camp 2025 - Day 4 - Guelph Storm
- 21 Players Reassigned from Wolves Training Camp - Sudbury Wolves
- 2025-26 OHL Rule Change - Rule 84.4: Shootout Scrape - OHL
- Knights Trim Preseason Roster to 35 Players - London Knights
- Petes 2025-26 Single-Game Tickets on Sale Now - Peterborough Petes
- Celebrate Another Season of Storm Hockey at the Home Opener Fan Fest Celebration - Guelph Storm
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.