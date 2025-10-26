Wednesday Wolves Game Time Changed to 6pm

Published on October 26, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

(Greater Sudbury, ON) - Wednesday, October 29th's matchup between the Sudbury Wolves and the Soo Greyhounds has changed from a 7:05pm puck drop to a 6:00pm puck drop. This will allow Wolves Nation to catch Game 5 of the World Series at 8:00pm, where the Toronto Blue Jays are taking on the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Doors will open at 5:00pm, with the season member doors opening at 4:30pm. Wednesday's game is proudly sponsored by your local Independent grocery stores, and is the first Retro Wednesday of the season. The Wolves will be wearing their retro green alternate jerseys for the second time this season, as they face off with their northern rivals, the Soo Greyhounds.

