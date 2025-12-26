Wolves Return for Retro New Year's Eve Eve

Published on December 26, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Sudbury Wolves News Release







(Greater Sudbury, ON) - The Sudbury Wolves come back from the Holidays looking to continue their four-game winning streak, as they take on the Kitchener Rangers at home on Tuesday, December 30th at 7:05pm.

The Wolves kept the good times rolling, starting with taking care of the Colts in Barrie on Thursday night. A dominant effort saw Sudbury outshoot Barrie 47-28 on the night, with overager Alex Pharand scoring the first two goals of the contest, along with Kieron Walton (WPG), Nathan Villeneuve (SEA), and 2027 NHL Draft eligible Luca Blonda all pitching in with two-point efforts. Goaltender Björn Bronäs recorded the win, stopping 27 of 28 shots.

Having a back-to-back with a Friday matchup at home against the Storm, the Wolves kept their feet on the gas. Goaltender Paolo Frasca made his OHL debut memorable, making 38 saves on 40 shots and earning his first OHL win. Overager Alex Pharand stayed hot, tallying a hat-trick for five goals and an assist in just two games on the week. Kieron Walton and Nathan Villeneuve both recorded three-point nights, with 2026 NHL Draft eligible Rowan Henderson rounding out the scoring.

This New Year's Eve Eve game is proudly sponsored by Vallen, who will be on site with great prizes for all attending. New Year's Eve Eve is 90s night! Wolves Nation are encouraged to dress in their favourite 90s fashion, and to fit the theme, we'll be giving away retro green Wolves hats. The first 500 fans in attendance will receive a free retro green corduroy hat! Along with 90s night, this game will be the fifth time this season that the Wolves will be donning their retro green alternate uniforms.

Wolves Nation can look forward to the upcoming game on January 2nd against the North Bay Battalion. Fans will have the opportunity to win a cruise giveaway, courtesy of Expedia Cruises and Norwegian Cruise Lines! All you need is a ticket, and a lucky paper airplane throw during the second intermission paper airplane toss to win. The first 1000 fans will also receive a pair of Wolves retro sunglasses.

Following Tuesday's game, the Wolves travel back to Barrie for a New Year's Eve matchup with the Colts. Puck drop is set for 7:30pm. Wolves Nation can listen to the game for free through our Listen Live radio broadcast HERE or can watch the game through FloHockey HERE.

Take advantage of our Boxing Day Sale! All day long on Friday, December 26th, use code BOXINGDAY25 at checkout for 25% off your December 30th game order! Tickets must be purchased online with the promo code inserted before purchase.

Single game tickets for upcoming holiday games are available! Tickets can be purchased at the Sudbury Arena Box Office.

Group packages are available for the holidays and throughout the season. With a minimum purchase of 15 tickets, there's no better place than a Wolves game for your group to enjoy themselves. Contact Chris MacLean for more information.

Wolves Nation can make a difference with the Play it Forward 50/50 in partnership with the YMCA of Northeastern Ontario. Proceeds from Friday's jackpot draw will ensure every child in Sudbury has the chance to play, grow, and belong - as funds directly support local families and children who might otherwise miss out on the benefits of sports and recreation. Tickets can be purchased online or in-person at the Sudbury Community Arena until the end of the second intermission.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from December 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.