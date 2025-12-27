Between the Pipes, Again: Carter George Anchors Canada's World Junior Hopes

Redemption. That's what goaltender Carter George of the Owen Sound Attack is chasing this year as he returns as Team Canada's starting netminder for a second straight World Juniors - a rare accomplishment for a Canadian goaltender.

George is set to reprise his role after posting a stellar .936 save percentage and two shutouts through four games in last year's tournament. Despite his efforts, Canada managed just 13 goals across five games and was eliminated in the quarterfinals for the second year in a row. Even so, George emerged as one of the tournament's top goaltenders.

"It's a blessing to be able to get a second chance," George said. "Every guy in that room and all the staff is going to do anything to make sure we win gold."

Beyond representing his country on the international stage, this year has brought plenty of new opportunities for the 19 ¬âyear ¬âold.

After returning to the OHL following the heartbreaking loss, George elevated his game even further.

In 47 regular ¬âseason appearances, he faced more shots than any goaltender in the league - a staggering 1,665 - and led all netminders with 1,514 saves. Backstopping a young, rebuilding Attack squad, he posted a .909 save percentage and helped push the club into the postseason.

Although Owen Sound's playoff run was brief, George's season was far from over.

He earned a call ¬âup to the AHL's Ontario Reign, where he made an immediate impact. In two starts with LA's affiliate, he recorded a 0.50 GAA and a .984 save percentage, including one shutout. His performance then earned him a spot as the third goaltender for the Los Angeles Kings during their first ¬âround Stanley Cup Playoff series against the Edmonton Oilers.

Fast ¬âforward to this season: George suited up for one preseason game with the Kings, earning a 3-1 victory. Back in Owen Sound, the Attack opened the year hot before cooling off, but George has remained steady between the pipes, posting a 10 ¬â9 ¬â2 record with a 3.12 GAA and .899 save percentage.

"There are really two things I want this year," George said. "I want to win a gold medal at the World Juniors, and I want to win an OHL championship. I think we have a special group this year and we're just as good as any other team in the league. When we look at all the top teams around the league, we compete well against them when we're playing our game. So I'm looking forward to seeing what we do."

George will be joined by Nashville Predators draft pick and former Mississauga/Brampton Steelhead Jack Ivankovic, who also represented Canada last year. The returning duo will once again form one of the most formidable goaltending tandems in the tournament.

Entering round ¬ârobin play as gold ¬âmedal favourites for a second straight year, the pressure is on for the Canadians as they look to return to the podium and avoid a third consecutive early exit. But if the goaltending holds strong and the skaters in front of them deliver, Canada should be well ¬âpositioned to excel in Minnesota.

Canada's Upcoming Schedule:

Dec. 26 vs. Czechia (Round Robin)

Dec. 27 vs. Latvia (Round Robin)

Dec. 29 vs. Denmark (Round Robin)

Dec. 31 vs. Finland (Round Robin)

As the official Canadian broadcast partners of the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship, TSN and RDS will carry all of Team Canada's games, along with select international matchups. Fans are encouraged to check local listings for full broadcast details.

For more information on the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship, please visit iihf.com or follow on social media: Facebook, X, Instagram, and TikTok.







