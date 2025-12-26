Attack Look for No Quit Identity Resurgence against Bulldogs

Published on December 26, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Owen Sound Attack News Release







The Owen Sound Attack head into the Christmas-New Years portion of their schedule looking for a resurgence of the team's No Quit identity and a return to the win column in the standings, as they prepare to take on the Brantford Bulldogs on Sunday, December 28th at the Bayshore. Sunday's game is the second last Investment Planing Counsel Sunday, with the the first 200 kids receiving a free small popcorn coupon, a chance to win a free customized jersey gift certificate and a skate with the team following the game.

HEAD TO HEAD:

This is the first meeting between the Attack and the Bulldogs this season, with their second and final meeting taking place at the end of January in Brantford. The two teams split the season series in 2024-25. Both teams will be missing players away at the IIHF World Junior Hockey Championships in Minnesota. The Bulldogs will be without Adam Jiricek (Czechia), Adam Benak (Czechia), Vladimir Dravecky (Czechia), Jett Luchanko (Canada) and Ben Danford (Canada), while the Attack will be without the services of goaltender Carter George (Canada).

SCOUTING THE ATTACK (17-15-1-3)

The Attack come out of the Christmas break 2-6-1-1 in their last 10 games, looking to take the first steps to reengaging in the battle for the top spot in the Western Conference. The Bears will need their top offensive performers Pierce Mbuyi (19-23-42), Tristan Delisle (21-19-40), Harry Nansi (10-27-37), Cole Zurwaski (17-17-30) and Nicholas Sykora (16-10-26). With George away at World Juniors, the capable tandem of Trenton Bennett (7W, 3.94 GAA and 0.896 SAV%) and Matthew Koprowski (1W, 5.32GAA and 0.838SAV%) to stabilize the team from the crease. The Attack look to continued success with their third ranked power play, which is converting 26.7% of the time and for a reemergence of their relentless penalty killing from the start of the season, with the very dangerous Bulldogs power play coming to the Bayshore.

DRAFTED ATTACK:

Among four players drafted to the NHL, three were selected in the 2025 NHL Draft: David Bedkowski (Buffalo Sabres), Trenten Bennett (New Jersey Devils) and Harry Nansi (Toronto Maple Leafs). The remaining player was taken in 2024: Carter George (Los Angeles Kings) and has signed his entry level agreement. The Attack have 6 players that are ranked in the NHL Central Scouting initial rankings for the 2026 NHL Draft. Pierce Mbuyi, Welsey Royston and Cole Zurawski are C-rated players, while Elliot Arnett, Matthew Koprowski and Nicholas Sykora are players to watch.

NCAA COMMITTED ATTACK:

The Attack currently have 12 players on their roster committed to play in the NCAA when done playing in the OHL: John Banks (Massachusetts) Trenten Bennett (St. Lawrence), Jake Crawford (Bowling Green), Tristan Delisle (Michigan Tech) Lenny Greenberg (Sacred Heart), Landon Jackman (Quinnipiac), Pierce Mbuyi (Penn State), Noah Roberts (Sacred Heart), Mason Roy (Providence), Nicholas Sykora (Quinnipiac), Masen Wray (Holy Cross), and Cole Zurawski (Notre Dame).

SCOUTING THE BULLDOGS (23-5-4-1)

Coming out of the Christmas break the Bulldogs sit 3rd in the Eastern Conference, one point back of the Ottawa 67's for top spot and are 5-5-0-0 in their last 10 games. With five top players away at World Juniors the Bulldogs will be looking to Jake O'Brien (11-36-47), Caleb Malhotra (17-27-44) and Marek Vanacker (26-15-41) to carry the offense, while the goaltending tandem of Ryerson Leenders (12W, 2.47 GAA, .916 SV%) and David Egorov (11W, 2.87 GAA, .914 SV%) will look to stop the Attack offence. The Attack will want to stay out of the penalty box against the Bulldogs, as they hold the leagues top ranked power play unit converting over 36% of the time.

DRAFTED BULLDOGS:

The Bulldogs have ten players drafted to the NHL, six of which were drafted in the 2024 NHL Draft including Adam Jirick (St. Louis Blues), Owen Protz (Montreal Canadiens), Jett Luchanko (Philadelphia Flyers), Ryerson Leenders (Buffalo Sabres), Ben Danford (Toronto Maple Leafs) and Marek Vanacker (Chicago Blackhawks). The remaining four were picked in the 2025 NHL Draft including Adam Benak (Minnesota Wild), Edison Eagle (Winnipeg Jets), Jake O'Brien (Seattle Kraken) and Parker Holmes (Chicago Blackhawks).

UPCOMING HOME GAMES - TICKETS | LISTEN LIVE | WATCH LIVE

Sun. Dec. 28, 2025 vs. Brantford Bulldogs, 2pm

Sat. Jan. 3, 2026 vs. Peterborough Petes, 7pm

Wed. Jan. 7, 2026 vs. Guelph Storm, 7pm

Sat. Jan. 10, 2026 vs. Kitchener Rangers, 7pm

Sat. Jan. 17, 2026 vs. London Knights, 4pm

Sun. Jan. 18, 2026 vs. Barrie Colts, 2pm

Sat. Jan. 24, 2026 vs. Niagara IceDogs, 7pm

Wed. Jan. 28, 2026 vs. Kitchener Rangers, 7pm

Sat. Jan. 31, 2026 vs. Guelph Storm, 7pm







Ontario Hockey League Stories from December 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.