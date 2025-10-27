Attack Can't Extinguish Firebirds in 6-2 Loss

Published on October 26, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Owen Sound Attack News Release







The Owen Sound Attack closed out their three game road trip with an afternoon tilt with the Flint Firebirds, closing out the weekend with a 5-2 loss. Cole Zurawski has both Attack goals against his former team, while Jimmy Lombardi and Xavier Tessier had two goals each and Alex Kotsov and Chase Hull added singles of their own for the Firebirds. Mason Vaccari made 39 saves for the win in net for the Firebirds.,

Both teams had difficulty early in the period generating sustained puck possession time in the offensive zone, but were still able to generate some quality scoring opportunities. It was the Attack that were able to find the scoresheet first, when the Attack's power play clicked after Masen Wray moved the puck down to Jake Crawford off the side of the net. He quickly made a cross ice pass finding Cole Zurawski wide open on the far post. Zurawski buried it home to make it 1-0 for the Attack. It looked like the Attack were going to hold the lead heading into the first intermission, but Alex Kostov and Jimmy Lombardi had other ideas. The two combined for two goals in just 20 seconds to give the Firebirds a 2-1 lead after one. Kostov made tapped home a rebound on the back door, while Lombardi had a shot from the high slot through traffic that eluded Koprowski.

Unfortunately, for the Attack Mason Vaccari continued to keep the Attack in check in while Xavier Tessier and Chase Hull were able to find the back of the net, with Tessier finishing off the back door play on a 3-on-1 to make it 3-1 for the Firebirds at the midway point of the period. With just under three minutes remaining in the period Hull was able to get sprung behind the Attack defence and slid it five hole to make it 4-1 for the Firebirds.

With hopes of a third period comeback on the minds of Attack fans, Lombardi picked up a loose puck in the slot and rifled it home through traffic to make it 5-1 for the Firebirds, three minutes into the third period. The Attack continued to try to find a way to get the puck past Vaccari and it was Zurawski, once again, who had the passcode scoring a highlight reel type goal off the face-off, beating Vaccari over the glove from just under the face-off dot in the Firebirds end. The Attack thought they had made it 5-2 a little while later when Masen Wray had a similar shot to Zurawski's second goal, but after a review it was deemed to not have crossed the line. 5-2 was as close as the Attack would get with Tessier adding another late goal for the Firebirds, making the final 6-2.

The Attack will now prepare for a three game home stand that will see them take on the Sarnia Sting on Wednesday morning, in the teams first ever school day game, then the Sudbury Wolves on Saturday night at 7pm and the Erie Otters on Sunday afternoon at 2pm. Sunday is another Investment Planning Counsel Sunday with fans encouraged to bring their skates and helmets to skate with the team following the game. Tickets for Attack home games can be purchased at the MacVicar & McComb Sutton Realty Attack Box Office, over the phone at 519-371-7452 or online at the links below or at tickets.attackhockey.com.

Upcoming Schedule

Wednesday, October 29, 2025 @ 10:30am vs. Sarnia (Buy Tickets) *Limited Tickets Still available*

Saturday, November 1, 2025 @ 7:00pm vs. Sudbury (Buy Tickets)

Sunday, November 2, 2025 @ 2:00pm vs. Erie (Buy Tickets)







