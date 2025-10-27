Firebirds Roll Attack, 6-2

Published on October 26, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Flint Firebirds News Release









Flint Firebirds react after a goal against the Owen Sound Attack

(Flint Firebirds, Credit: Todd Boone) Flint Firebirds react after a goal against the Owen Sound Attack(Flint Firebirds, Credit: Todd Boone)

FLINT - The Flint Firebirds rattled off five unanswered goals to boost themselves to a 6-2 win over the Owen Sound Attack at the Dort Financial Center on Sunday night. Jimmy Lombardi and Xavier Tessier each scored two goals to lead the charge in the victory.

HOW IT HAPPENED:

Flint trailed 1-0 late in the first period after an opening power-play goal from Cole Zurawski. Chris Thibodeau sparked the Firebirds' offense by winning a puck battle deep in the Owen Sound zone. He fed a pass to Alex Kostov on the backdoor, who forced it home to tie the game.

20 seconds later, Jimmy Lombardi found the back of the net to put Flint ahead, 2-1. Lombardi carried the puck into the attacking zone, threw it towards the goal, and it snuck under the arm of Matthew Koprowski.

In the second period, the Firebirds added two additional goals. Thibodeau won a race to a loose puck, creating a 3-on-1. He slid the puck to Luka Graziano, who fanned on the shot attempt but forced it to Tessier to slam it home. Minutes later, Thibodeau handed out his third assist, centering a pass to Chase Hull in the middle of the ice. Hull slid the puck between the legs of Koprowski and into the net for a 4-1 Flint lead after two.

Jimmy Lombardi tallied his second goal of the night to open the third period. Nathan Aspinall whiffed on his opportunity from the slot, but Lombardi followed up on the chance. Lombardi sniped it over the shoulder of Koprowski to make it 5-1 Firebirds.

Zurawski scored his second goal of the game to make the score 5-2. Flint lit the lamp one final time, with Tessier firing a shot off the post, and past Koprowski. Mason Vaccari was strong in goal again for the Firebirds, making 39 saves on 41 shots.

Flint jumped to 7-4-1-0 with the victory, while Owen Sound fell to 9-5-0-1 on the season.

POSTGAME NOTES:

Jimmy Lombardi and Nathan Aspinall both had their fifth multi-point game of the season...Xavier Tessier scored his first two goals of the season. It was his first career multi-goal game in the OHL...Flint won its fifth consecutive home game and is now 5-2-0-0 on home ice this season.

UP NEXT:

The Firebirds return to the ice on Thursday night in Saginaw. Puck drop at the Dow Event Center is at 7:05 p.m.

Images from this story







Ontario Hockey League Stories from October 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.