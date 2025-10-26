Game Day, Game 12, Firebirds vs Attack - 4 p.m.

Dort Financial Center

Flint, Michigan

4 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT: Darian Anderson had a goal and two assists, Chase Hull, Alex Kostov and Jimmy Lombardi each put up a goal and an assist and Mason Courville stopped all 19 shots he faced as the Firebirds shut out the Erie Otters, 5-0, on Saturday night at the Dort Financial Center.

ZEROS: Saturday night's game was the third shutout for the Firebirds this season, Flint beat Erie, 5-0, adding to the tally started with back-to-back 3-0 wins over the Kitchener Rangers and Oshawa Generals on October 8 and 10 respectively. Mason Vaccari was in net for the first two shutouts and Mason Courville was the goalie for Saturday's shutout, which came in the third start of his OHL career.

A BUSY BUNCH: The Firebirds will play their third game of three in three days on Sunday afternoon. Flint was in Kitchener on Friday, hosted Erie on Saturday and now welcomes Owen Sound on Sunday. It's one of two three-in-threes the Birds will have this season. Flint has three road games in three days scheduled at Brampton, Guelph and Owen Sound between November 21-23.

HIT THE GROUND RUNNING: Darian Anderson put up a goal and two assists on Saturday, his first multi-point game as a Firebird. Anderson now has three goals and two assists in five games since signing with the Firebirds. The Brighton, Michigan native played the 2024-25 season in the USHL for the Lincoln Stars, where he had five goals and 11 assists in 44 games played.

ZURAWSKI RETURNS: Former Firebird Cole Zurawski returns to the Dort Financial Center for the first time since being traded to Owen Sound at the 2025 trade deadline. Zurawski had six goals and nine assists in 32 games as a Firebird. He has 15 goals and 12 assists in 40 games for Owen Sound.

ODDS AND ENDS: The Firebirds scored five goals in the second period on Saturday, the most they have scored in a single period this season...Flint recorded two shutouts during the 2024-25 season, both of which came at home against Owen Sound...the Firebirds have won four straight home games, three of which have come in shutout fashion...Jimmy Lombardi won 14 of 19 faceoffs on Saturday.

UP NEXT: The Firebirds will make the short trip to Saginaw on Thursday to face the Spirit in the Coors Light I-75 Divide Cup. Puck drop at the Dow Event Center is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.







