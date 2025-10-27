Generals Handed Second Straight Loss by Bulldogs

Oshawa, On. - The Oshawa Generals hoped to split their set of games with the Brantford Bulldogs this weekend, but were defeated 4-1 by the top team in the East Sunday night.

Both teams were fresh off their battle against each other from Brantford yesterday and that grind showed in the first half of the opening period with a slow start between the two.

Halfway through the first, Brantford would open the scoring on the man-advantage thanks to Jake O'Brien finishing off a tic-tac-toe passing play, one-timing it by Jaden Cholette's right-handed catching glove.

O'Brien's fourth power play marker on the year was the only goal that came in period one. The middle frame began with more tight defensive play from both sides, but Brantford got another one after an unfortunate bounce against the Generals.

The Bulldogs cycled it from high to low on the far-side, and while attempting to find Marek Vanacker back door, Lucas Moore's pass went off an Oshawa skate and into a gaping cage. Moore was credited with his second of the season, putting his team up by two.

Brantford would add two more in the final minute of the second, both from Adam Benak. His first came off a terrific setup from O'Brien through a sea of defenders for a tap-in and he one-timed a rebound into an open net 34 seconds later.

Ahead convincingly going into the final 20, the Bulldogs would not give Oshawa much, but Owen Griffin broke the shut out on the power play with a snapshot past a screened Ryerson Leenders with 6:05 remaining.

Oshawa finishes their weekend 0-2 against the Bulldogs with Griffin netting their only two goals against them. While the Gens were put to the test against the OHL's highest-scoring team, it was Brantford's tight defensive play that stood out and did not allow many opportunities.

The two teams will see each other again in the near future back at Tribute Communities Centre Friday, November 7th at 7:05 pm with Oshawa looking to get a win back in the season series.

The Generals continue their lengthy home stretch with four games in the next two weeks at the TCC. The Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds come to town next Saturday, November 1st at 7:05 pm for country night. For single-game tickets, click here.

1st Period Scoring:

BFD 1st Goal (PP): Jake O'Brien (7) from Adam Jiricek and Caleb Malhotra at 9:26

2nd Period Scoring:

BFD 2nd Goal: Lucas Moore (2) from Camron Hankai and Jake O'Brien at 11:05

BFD 3rd Goal: Adam Benak (5) from Jake O'Brien and Owen Protz at 19:08

BFD 4th Goal: Adam Benak (6) from Marek Vanacker and Jake O'Brien at 19:42

3rd Period Scoring:

OSH 1st Goal (PP): Owen Griffin (10) from Ben Danford and Luke Posthumus at 13:55

BFD Power Play: 1/1

OSH Power Play: 1/2

Ryerson Leenders (BFD): 18 saves on 19 shots

Jaden Cholette (OSH): 21 saves on 25 shots







