Owen Leonard Signs with the Wolves

Published on August 29, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Sudbury Wolves News Release







(Greater Sudbury, ON) - The Sudbury Wolves are pleased to announce that goaltender Owen Leonard, the club's fourth round selection in the 2025 OHL Priority Selection, has signed with the Sudbury Wolves.

"Owen had a fantastic camp", said Rob Papineau, Vice President and General Manager of the Sudbury Wolves. "He played great all week. He is a goalie who we feel will be a big part of our future and we are looking forward for his future with the Sudbury Wolves."

Leonard is a 6-foot-1, 178-pound goaltender from Toronto, Ontario. Drafted from the Toronto Titans U16 AAA program, Leonard owned a 34-9-1 with the Titans, including a 1.51 GAA and a 0.926 SV%. He joins Brayden Bennett as the second former Toronto Titans member to sign with the Sudbury Wolves. Leonard played the second half of Friday's Blue and White Game, helping Team White to a 4-2 victory.

Season memberships for the 2025/26 Wolves season are available! Receive benefits such as a season member gift, exclusive contests and promotions, 15% off merchandise at Greater Sports, 15% off concessions at all Sudbury Wolves home games, and more! Contact Cosimo Figliomeni at [email protected] for more information.

Single game tickets for the 2025/26 Sudbury Wolves season are now available! Tickets can be purchased HERE or at the Sudbury Arena Box Office.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from August 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.