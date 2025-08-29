Pre-Season Game Day - August 29 - GUE at BRAM

Published on August 29, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Guelph Storm News Release







The Guelph Storm will open the 2025 OHL Pre-Season by boarding the bus to Brampton for a visit with the Steelheads.

The team will take the ice at the CAA Centre on Friday, August 29th with a 7:00pm puck drop.

Who to Watch - Guelph Storm

Mark Pape

25th overall pick in the 2025 OHL Priority Selection

Posted 94 points (51 goals, 43 assists) in 62 games during the 2024/2025 season with the Pittsburgh Penguins Elite 15U

Who to Watch - Brampton Steelheads

Peter Green

14th overall pick in the 2025 OHL Priority Selection

Registered 50 points (21 goals, 29 assists) through 53 games during the 2024/2025 with the Don Mills Flyers U16 AAA

PRE-SEASON SCHEDULE:

Friday, August 29th, 2025 - Guelph @ Brampton - 7:00pm - CAA Centre

Saturday, August 30th, 2025 - Brampton @ Guelph - 7:07pm - Sleeman Centre

Monday, September 1st, 2025 - Brantford @ Guelph - 2:07pm - North Dumfries Community Complex

Friday, September 5th, 2025 - Oshawa @ Guelph - 7:07pm - Sleeman Centre

Sunday, September 7th, 2025 - Guelph @ Oshawa - 4:05pm - Tribute Communities Centre

Friday, September 12th, 2025 - Guelph @ Brantford - 7:00pm - Brantford Civic Centre

Individual game tickets are available now. To purchase tickets online click here, over the phone by calling 866-STORM-GO, or in person at the Guelph Storm Box Office in the Sports Hall of Game Hallway of the Sleeman Centre.

Stay connected with us on Facebook, X, and Instagram, for future updates! Download the Guelph Storm app as part of the CHL app for breaking news and exclusive contests.

The 2025-2026 Season is proudly presented by Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars







Ontario Hockey League Stories from August 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.