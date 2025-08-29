Pre-Season Game Day - August 29 - GUE at BRAM
Published on August 29, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Guelph Storm News Release
The Guelph Storm will open the 2025 OHL Pre-Season by boarding the bus to Brampton for a visit with the Steelheads.
The team will take the ice at the CAA Centre on Friday, August 29th with a 7:00pm puck drop.
Who to Watch - Guelph Storm
Mark Pape
25th overall pick in the 2025 OHL Priority Selection
Posted 94 points (51 goals, 43 assists) in 62 games during the 2024/2025 season with the Pittsburgh Penguins Elite 15U
Who to Watch - Brampton Steelheads
Peter Green
14th overall pick in the 2025 OHL Priority Selection
Registered 50 points (21 goals, 29 assists) through 53 games during the 2024/2025 with the Don Mills Flyers U16 AAA
PRE-SEASON SCHEDULE:
Friday, August 29th, 2025 - Guelph @ Brampton - 7:00pm - CAA Centre
Saturday, August 30th, 2025 - Brampton @ Guelph - 7:07pm - Sleeman Centre
Monday, September 1st, 2025 - Brantford @ Guelph - 2:07pm - North Dumfries Community Complex
Friday, September 5th, 2025 - Oshawa @ Guelph - 7:07pm - Sleeman Centre
Sunday, September 7th, 2025 - Guelph @ Oshawa - 4:05pm - Tribute Communities Centre
Friday, September 12th, 2025 - Guelph @ Brantford - 7:00pm - Brantford Civic Centre
