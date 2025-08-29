Hayden Martin and Robert Matson Commit to Storm

Published on August 29, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Guelph Storm News Release







Guelph, ON - Guelph Storm General Manager George Burnett announced today that 2025 OHL Priority Selections Hayden Martin and Robert Matson have signed OHL Scholarship and Development Agreements with the hockey club.

Hayden Martin, a 6'1, 185 lbs defenseman from Midhurst, Ontario, was selected in the fourth round (65th overall) in this year's OHL Priority Selection.

The 2009-born blueliner had an excellent 2024-2025 campaign with the Barrie Jr. Colts U16 AAA squad. The left shot defenseman led all Jr. Colts defensemen in points with 34 - recording 9 goals and 25 assists in 31 regular season games. Martin followed up his season notching five goals and two assists in eight playoff games.

"I want to thank the Guelph Storm for this opportunity. It's an honour and a privilege to be a part of this organization," said Martin. "I've worked really hard to be here and it feels good to be recognized by the Storm. I want to thank my entire family, my former coaches and trainers for all of their support."

Robert Matson, a 5'10, 165 lbs forward from Binghamton, NY, was selected in the fifteenth (285th overall) in this year's OHL Priority Selection.

The 2009-born right winger recorded 37 goals and 36 assists for 73 points in 68 regular season games with the Bishop Kearney Selects U16 AAA squad last season. Matson notched another two goals and an assist in five games at the OHL Cup for the TPH Thunder 16U team.

"I am extremely proud to join the Guelph Storm," said Matson. "It's an unbelievable organization with a great history of developing players. I'm looking forward to getting started."

