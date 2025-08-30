Rangers Drop Opening Contest 4-3 in Tight Affair with Bulldogs

Kitchener, ON - The Rangers were back at The Aud Friday night hosting the Brantford Bulldogs in their first game of the preseason Summer Showcase. Brantford quickly opened the scoring on a Kitchener turnover, with Josh Avery burying a five-hole goal to give the Bulldogs the lead. The Rangers responded to tie the game at one with a goal from Matheas Stark, getting the assist from second year player, Avry Anstis, and rookie, Evan Nicholson.

After a scoreless second period, the Bulldogs opened the 3rd with a goal just two minutes in. The Rangers once again quickly responded with a sweet feed from Luca Romano to set up Haeden Ellis for his first of the weekend. Brantford then quickly scored two unanswered to double their lead with 14 minutes to go in the third. Then, with ten minutes left, Christian Humphreys cut the Bulldogs lead back down to one on an assist from Jacob Xu. The Rangers finished the game off strong, but it wasn't enough as they fell to the Bulldogs in their first game of the weekend 4-3.

Scoring Summary:

1st Period

BFD 1, KIT 0

1:02 - Joshua Avery (1) - Unassisted

BFD 1, KIT 1

2:16 - Matheas Stark(1) - Evan Nicholson, Avry Anstis

3rd Period

BFD 2, KIT 1

2:54 - Aiden O'Donnel (1) - Cooper Dennis, Caleb Malhorta

BFD 2, KIT 2

4:50 - Haeden Ellis (1) - Luca Romano, Evan Headrick

BFD 3, KIT 2

5:30 - Cooper Dennis - Caleb Malhort, David Buchman

BFD 4, KIT 2 - GWG

5:43 - David Buchman - Caleb Malhorta

BFD 4, KIT 3

8:53 - Christian Humphreys - Jacob Xu

The Numbers Game:

Shots: BFD 31 - KIT 29

Power play: BFD 0/2 - KIT 0/3

FO%: BFD 48.6% - KIT 51.4%

The Starting Goalies:

BFD: David Egorov - 26/29 Saves, Three Goals Against

KIT: Christian Kirsch - 15/16 Saves, One Goal Against

KIT: Owen Edwards - 12/15 Saves, Three Goals Against

UP NEXT:

The Kitchener Rangers will be back at The Aud on August 30th at 7:00pm to play their second of the weekend series against the Oshawa Generals. Tickets will be available for sale starting at 5:45 p.m. with doors opening at 6:00 p.m.







