2025-26 OHL Rule Change - Rule 52: Slew-Footing

TORONTO - The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) Board of Governors has recently approved a series of six playing rule changes for the 2025-26 season. Over the course of the next week, we'll unveil a new one every weekday.

With the OHL partnering with Spiideo for enhanced in-venue video technology that includes faster incident analysis and a total of seven different camera angles league-wide, the following rule change pertaining to on-ice review of slew-footing infractions will be implemented to begin the regular season:

Rule 52 - Slew-Footing

Previously, a player guilty of slew-footing an opponent could only be assessed a match penalty, or have the infraction entirely overturned by way of video review.

Effective for the start of the 2025-26 season, players may now be assessed a four-minute double-minor for slew-footing.

Should the opposing player land dangerously on the ice or into the boards, a match penalty will be assessed.

All slew-footing infractions (both double-minor or match penalties) trigger a post-game review for possible supplementary discipline by the OHL Department of Player Safety.







