Bulldogs Sign 2025 1st Round Selection David Buchman

BRANTFORD, ONTARIO. Brantford Bulldogs General Manager Spencer Hyman today announced the signing of 2025 1st Round OHL Priority Draft selection defenseman David Buchman to an OHL Scholarship & Development Agreement.

Buchman, born in Vancouver, BC and hailing from Stittsville, Ontario, was selected 20th overall to lead the Brantford Bulldogs 2025 OHL Draft class. A sublimely skilled left-shot rearguard, Buchman first played at the U16 AAA level with the Ottawa Myers Automotive program as an underage player in the 2023-24 season quickly showing his high-end skill level with 4 points in 5 games. Moving to the Ottawa Valley Titans U16 AAA program for the 2024-25 season, Buchman was brilliant in leading the HEO league in scoring by defenseman with 10 goals & 38 assists for 48 points in 31 games, clearing all other blueliners by 17 points, while finishing 4th among all skaters in the league overall. Buchman continued to impress in the playoffs, again leading all defensemen in scoring with a goal & 12 assists for 13 points across 9 playoff games in helping lead the Titans to the HEO U16 Championship.

Buchman finished the season at the OHL Cup where he left a lasting impression at both ends of the rink, finishing 3rd on the Titans with 5 points in 5 games while leading his team in skating to a plus-8 rating. Noted for his blend of skill and leadership, Buchman will look to follow in a great history of gifted offensive defensive with the Bulldogs.

"Being drafted and signed by Brantford is a true honour,". said Buchman when asked for his thoughts on signing with the club. "It means so much to be part of an organization built on a strong culture of teamwork and community. I can't wait to learn from the incredible coaches, work alongside new teammates and represent the Bulldogs with pride both on and off the ice."







