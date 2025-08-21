Rangers Sign Alex Forrest to Standard Player Agreement

Kitchener, Ont. - The Kitchener Rangers announced today that defenceman Alexander Forrest, the Rangers' second-round (24th overall) draft pick in the 2025 OHL Priority Selection, has committed to an Ontario Hockey League Standard Player Agreement package with the club.

"We would like to welcome Alex and the Forrest family to the Kitchener Rangers," said General Manager, Mike McKenzie. "Alex is an elite level skater, skilled and extremely competitive kid and we feel he will be a great fit with our hockey club."

The five-foot-eleven, 157 pound left-shot defenceman amassed an impressive 39 points (10G, 29A) in 34 games averaging over a point-per-game from the back end, adding 5 points (1G, 4A) in six playoff games. Forrest would then go on to suit up for his native St. Catharines Falcons in the GOJHL where he appeared in one regular season game and 13 post season games where he totalled 4 points (1G, 3A).

"I'm extremely excited to sign with the Rangers and begin this next step in my hockey career," said Forrest. "I'm ready to get to work and proud to be part of the organization. Looking forward to training camp in the next couple of days."

This past summer, Alex was invited to participate in Hockey Canada's U-17 Development Camp in Oakville, Ontario from July 19-23, allowing him to compete against other top players in Canada while being evaluated for the U17 World Challenge this fall.

A native of St. Catharines, Ontario, Forrest will wear number 91 for the Kitchener Rangers and will be at the Rangers Training Camp next week, to be held on Monday August 25 and Tuesday August 26.







