Bulldogs Sign Defenseman Jude Bray

Published on August 21, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Brantford Bulldogs News Release







BRANTFORD, ONTARIO. Brantford Bulldogs General Manager Spencer Hyman today announced the signing of Penn State University commit, defenseman Jude Bray to an OHL Scholarship & Development Agreement.

Bray, of Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON, was acquired by the Bulldogs in trade with the Kitchener Rangers on June 17th, after being selected in the 10th round, 197th overall in the 2024 OHL Priority Selection Draft. The offensively gifted rearguard was selected off a brilliant 2023-24 season with the Toronto Marlboros U16 AAA program where Bray skated in 88 games across all competitions compiling 8 goals & 57 assists for 65 points.

As an NCAA committed player, Bray spent the 2024-25 season with the Sherwood Park Crusaiders in the BCHL. Skating in 50 games in his rookie season at the junior level, Bray impressed with a pair of goals and 20 assists for 22 points on the season while skating in all 8 post-season games for the Crusaiders.

"Jude is a player we are very happy to sign, he has excelled at every level as evidenced by his commitment to Penn State University.". "Jude brings advanced offensive instincts from the blueline to go along with his high-end skating ability and represents a building block for future & sustained success in Brantford.".







Ontario Hockey League Stories from August 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.