Sarnia Sting Sign First Round Pick Brenner Lammens

Published on August 21, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Sarnia Sting News Release







The Sarnia Sting Hockey Club is excited to announce that the team has officially signed forward Brenner Lammens, selected 4th overall in the 2025 OHL Priority Selection.

Lammens captained the Toronto Red Wings U16 AAA during the 2024-25 season where he recorded 17 goals, 19 assists, and 36 points through 26 games in the Greater Toronto Hockey League (GTHL). His strong leadership, physical presence, and ability to impact the game offensively made him one of the most highly regarded players in this year's draft class.

"This is a really exciting day for Brenner, his family, and our organization," said Dylan Seca, General Manager of the Sting. "We drafted him 4th overall because we love the mix his game provides. He's a character player who plays in your face, can shoot the puck, has great instincts around the net, and competes in the hard areas. Those intangibles are tough to find, and we believe they'll help us build a championship team. From the start, we knew Brenner was excited to be a Sting, and we're thrilled to have him officially join us. We can't wait to see him at training camp on Monday."

Lammens becomes the newest member of an exciting young core in Sarnia, as the Sting continue to build toward long-term success both on and off the ice. His signing reflects the organization's commitment to drafting and developing players who not only bring elite talent, but also the leadership and drive necessary to compete for an OHL Championship.

"Thank you to the Sting organization for believing in me. I am so proud and excited to be a member of the Sarnia Sting," shared Brenner Lammens, OHL First-Round pick. "I will always give the Sarnia Sting my best on and off the ice. Let's win an OHL Championship and a Memorial Cup together."

The Sarnia Sting would like to congratulate Brenner and the entire Lammens family on this exciting milestone and look forward to officially welcoming them to the Sting community. Fans will get their first opportunity to see Brenner in action when the Sting open Training Camp on Monday, August 25th, at Progressive Auto Sales Arena.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from August 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.