Aleks Kulemin Commits to the Frontenacs

Published on August 21, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kingston Frontenacs News Release







Kingston, Ontario - The Kingston Frontenacs Hockey Club and General Manager Kory Cooper are pleased to announce the signing of first round pick Aleks Kulemin to an OHL Scholarship and Development agreement.

The Frontenacs used the 9th overall pick to select Aleks at the 2025 OHL Priority Selection.

"Aleks has the size and skill to impact the game in all situations." said General Manager, Kory Cooper. "We see him as a modern day, two-way forward with a high ceiling. With his size and high hockey IQ, he has the framework to be a pro in the future."

The 6'3", 170 lbs. forward joins the Frontenacs from the Don Mills Flyers AAA program. During the 2024-25 season, Kulemin had impressive numbers across 69 games, scoring 24 goals and 43 assists for 67 points. He also tallied 5 goals and 6 assists in 11 playoff games.

"Aleks will be a big part of the Frontenacs, both now and in the future." continued Cooper. "We are excited to have him signed and a part of organization."

Kulemin attended Kingston Frontenacs Development Camp in early May and will take part in training camp beginning next week at Slush Puppie Place.







