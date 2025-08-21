Bulldogs Sign Defenseman Cam Hankai

BRANTFORD, ONTARIO. Brantford Bulldogs General Manager Spencer Hyman today announced the signing of 2023 4th Round selection & Bowling Green State University commit, defenseman Cameron Hankai to an OHL Scholarship & Development Agreement.

Hankai, a Simcoe, ON native, was the 82nd overall selection in the 2023 OHL Priority Selection Draft and has continued to earn his way to the Ontario Hockey League. After being a standout with the Hamilton Bulldogs U16 AAA where he skated in 37 SCTA league games scoring 9 goals & 18 assists for 27 points while providing exceptional shut down defense. Hankai spent his 16-year-old season with the Brantford 99ers of the OJHL, after starting the season with an injury, Hankai turned in a solid first junior year with 12 points in 46 games, finishing 3rd on the team in scoring by a defenseman.

The 6'2", 205lbs left -shot rearguard broke out in the 2024- 25 season with the OJHL's Haliburton County Huskies. Skating in 55 games on the season, Hankai posted 11 goals & 40 assists for 51 points to lead the Huskies in defensive scoring and finishing 4th in the OJHL overall among defenseman as the youngest in that group. Being named to the OJHL's 2nd All-Star team in just his second season, Hankai went on to post 7 points in a 17-game playoff run for the Huskies. Blending an offensive touch with a hard to play against mentality, Hankai looks to take the next step forward in joining the Bulldogs.

"Cam is coming off of a great season in the OJHL and we are very happy to be able to sign him at this time.". A big, physical defender with strong offensive instincts, Cam is a player we had high hopes for from his draft. Cam has shown not only his incredible work ethic but his ability to persevere through injury early in his junior career to earn his way to both an NCAA commitment and an OHL signing."







