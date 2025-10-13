O'Brien & Vanacker Each Record Hat-Trick in 8-5 Thanksgiving Win

Published on October 12, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Brantford Bulldogs News Release







The Brantford Bulldogs carried their Thanksgiving weekend momentum into Sunday's matchup, taking down the previously unbeaten Ottawa 67's with an 8 - 5 victory at the TD Civic Centre.

The Bulldogs pushed early to open the scoring, with Caleb Malhotra firing a shot from the point as Aiden O'Donnell provided a net front presence but Ryder Fetterolf was equal to it. Moments later, Layne Gallacher was robbed with a split toe stop from Fetterolf. Ottawa struck first at 12:49 when Ryan White's initial shot from the slot was stopped, but Thomas Vandenberg buried the rebound past David Egorov to make it 1 - 0. Brantford responded quickly. Adam Benak dealt a beautiful cross-seam pass low on the left side to Jake O'Brien who turned the puck to Marek Vanacker for the tic-tac-goal, burying his 6th goal of the season to tie the game 1 - 1 at 17:43. Ottawa regained the lead on a late power-play. Working the puck down low, Vandenberg found Nic Whitehead, who fed Jasper Kuhta at the top of the right circle, and Kuhta ripped it past Egorov to restore the 67's advantage. Ottawa carried a 2- 1 lead into the first intermission.

The second period delivered plenty of fireworks, with five goals split between the two teams.

Brantford wasted no time pulling even, tying the game just 52 seconds in. Vladimir Dravecky found Malhotra, who set up O'Brien on a cross-seam pass from the low right side to the top of the left circle, for a one-timer and his 3rd goal of the season. A double-minor high-sticking penalty to Adam Benak gave the 67's a four -minute power play, and they capitalized at 4:53 when Ondrej Ruml set up Vandenberg down low, and Cooper Foster buried the chance to put Ottawa back in front 3 - 2.

The Bulldogs pushed for another equalizer, with Luca Testa's shot creating a rebound chance for Sam McCue, but Ryder Fetterolf made the save. At 11:09, Dravecky's point shot created a scramble in front, and Dylan Tsherna pounced on the loose puck driving it off the back bar for his 1st of the season to tie the game 3 - 3. Ottawa answered quickly off a Bulldogs turnover, with Zach Houben scoring his first of the season at to restore the lead on a solo effort up the right-wing. The physicality ramped up as Adam Jiricek delivered a big open- ice hit, and Cooper Foster drew a tripping penalty on O'Brien, sending Brantford to the power play. The Bulldogs took advantage, using a similar play to the one that tied the game earlier. O' Brien found Vanacker again with a cross-crease feed for the one-time blast, and he buried his 2nd of the game & 7th of the season to tie it 4 - 4 heading into the second intermission.

Brantford seized control in the third period. At 6:16, Lucas Moore connected with O'Donnell, who found Sam McCue at the side of the 67's goal to hammer in his 2nd of the season for a 5-4 lead. Ottawa responded just over two minutes later at 8:35, with Shaan Kingwell perfectly positioned in the slot to beat Egorov and tie the game 5 - 5. The Bulldogs wasted little time regaining momentum. At 9:35, Edison Engle fed Vladimir Dravecky in the middle of the blueline with his point blast clattering off the end boards and deflecting back out front of the net for Jake O'Brien to pounce on to record his 2nd of the game & 4th of the season for a 6-5 lead. The Bulldogs wouldn't look back, with the Ottawa net empty at 18:08 Owen Protz launched the puck forward for Adam Benak who laid it on for Marek Vanacker to record his hat-trick goal & 8th of the season. With the Ottawa net empty again at 18:43, Vanacker made the play up and out of the zone for Benak who again showed his unselfishness with the puck and fed Jake O'Brien who knocked in his hat -trick goal & 5th of the season to conclude the Bulldogs 8-5 victory.

Brantford returns to action on Friday, October 17, when they visit the Brampton Steelheads at the CAA Centre for Rivalry Week. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m.

Recap Written By: Mikayla Grimes







