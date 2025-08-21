2025-26 OHL Rule Change - Rule 38.4: Expanded Coach's Challenge/Video Review

Published on August 21, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL) News Release







TORONTO - The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) Board of Governors has recently approved a series of six playing rule changes for the 2025-26 season. Over the course of the next week, we'll unveil a new one every weekday.

With the OHL partnering with Spiideo for enhanced in-venue video technology that includes faster incident analysis and a total of seven different camera angles league-wide, the following rule change pertaining to expanded coach's challenge and video review scenarios will be implemented to begin the regular season:

Rule 38.4 - Expanded Coach's Challenge/Video Review

Previously, a coach's challenge was only able to be utilized to review potential instances of interference on the goaltender leading to a goal, provided that team had a timeout remaining.

Effective for the 2025-26 regular season, coach's challenges may be issued in the following scenarios, regardless of remaining timeouts:

Scoring plays involving potential interference on the goaltender

Potential offside play leading to a goal

Missed game stoppage event in the offensive zone leading to a goal (ie; missed high stick by attacking team in offensive zone)

Penalty situations for delaying the game (ie; puck over glass)

team may only challenge if a penalty is assessed on the play

An unsuccessful coach's challenge in any of the above scenarios where the original call is not overturned will result in a minor penalty for delaying the game.

In the final minute of regulation and throughout overtime, the video goal judge will initiate the review of any scenario that would otherwise be subject to a coach's challenge.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from August 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.