Kitchener Rangers 2025 Training Camp Schedule Announced

Published on August 21, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener Rangers News Release







Kitchener, ON - The Kitchener Rangers will hold their 2025 Training Camp at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium Complex from Monday, August 25th - Tuesday, August 26th, 2025.

The team will be undergoing pre-season off-ice performance testing throughout camp and will be closed to the public.

The Training Camp roster will be divided into two teams, Team Blue and Team White, that will compete in a series of two games against each other during the camp. All games will be held at The Aud and are open to the public, free of charge. Click Here for the official Kitchener Rangers Training Camp roster.

Monday, August 25th:

6:30 pm - GAME - Team Blue vs. Team White

Tuesday, August 26th:

10:00 am - GAME - Team Blue vs. Team White

Dates and times are subject to change.

-

Following Training Camp, the Rangers will host a Preseason Showcase at The Aud from August 29th to August 31st. This exciting event will feature the Brantford Bulldogs, Oshawa General, Saginaw Spirit, and Kitchener Rangers. Tickets are $5.00 (General Admission, one ticket price for all ages, children under 2 are free) and can be purchased at the door on the day of the games. Net proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to Make-A-Wish Canada.

The Preseason Showcase will conclude with Fan Fest on Sunday, August 31st, from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm. Join us for a chance to meet the Rangers players, get autographs, and enjoy a variety of activities, including inflatable games and rides before the Rangers take the ice against Brantford at 2:00 pm! Fan Fest is free for all fans.

(Autographs from all players cannot be guaranteed)







Ontario Hockey League Stories from August 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.