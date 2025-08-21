Storm Become Official Sponsor of the Stanley Stick Hockey Association U8 Division

Published on August 21, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

The Guelph Storm are excited to work with Stanley Stick Hockey Association for another season, becoming the official sponsor of the U8 division.

For the last 50 years Stanley Stick Hockey Association has provided children and youth with a positive and nurturing environment to experience minor hockey. The co-ed league based in Guelph, ON, is focused on skill development, teamwork, and fun. The volunteer run organization aims to foster and develop a love for the game of hockey within a welcoming community.

"Stanley Stick is thrilled to be partnering with the Guelph Storm to continue to bring our youth hockey program to the Guelph community with our U8 Jr. Storm division," said Steve Petryschuk, President of Stanley Stick Hockey Association. "Working with the Storm organization over the past few years, we've found shared values in making hockey accessible to all youth in our community and continuing to focus on fun and a love for the game."

The U8 Jr. Storm division is a development-based program focusing on fundamental skating skills, hockey skills, small-area games, and station-based drills. Players in the division are able to explore each position in game play, including development their goaltending skills in at least one game per game. Stanley Stick Hockey Association prides itself in their development of children and youth both on and off ice throughout all age groups.

"The Guelph Storm are thrilled to partner with Stanley Stick and support their U8 division," said Matt Newby, Storm Vice President of Business Operations. "It's a fantastic opportunity to foster a love for hockey in the next generation of players right here in our community."

Stanley Stick Hockey Association is currently taking new registrations for their Learn to Skate program and all other divisional programs. Click here for more information.

About Stanley Stick Hockey Association

"It all started in 1975 with the idea of having young players receive more ice time but with a different perspective. Having fun and learning the skills for the first few years were the original pillars for the beginning of SSHA. Players as young as 4 years old were introduced to the sport - with a stick and not just skating. As a non-competitive league, Stanley Stick focuses on skill development and fun while building sportsmanship and life skills on and off the ice. The Association launched with 40 players and four original teams and has grown to over 500 players and 30 teams across all age groups"

