Barrack's Birthday Party: Celebrate 10 Years with Kingston's Favourite Bear on November 2nd

Published on October 22, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kingston Frontenacs News Release







Our next home game coming up on Sunday, November 2nd is a special one, as we're hosting Barrack's Birthday Party! Our beloved mascot Barrack the Bear is turning 10 years old and we're throwing the birthday party of the year when we take on the London Knights.

The Kingston Frontenacs are throwing a party fit for a bear! Join us at Slush Puppie Place on Sunday, November 2nd, as we celebrate Barrack the Bear's 10th Birthday when the Frontenacs take on the London Knights.

Barrack has been the heart of the Fronts Family for a decade bringing smiles, high-fives, and endless energy to fans of all ages. Now it's time to celebrate him in true Barrack fashion: with games, giveaways, and plenty of fun for the whole family!

Fans are invited to take part in Barrack's Birthday Clues, an arena-wide scavenger hunt that will challenge fans to find hidden clues around Slush Puppie Place with the winner receiving a special prize package put together by Barrack himself. There will also be sign-making stations for fans to show off their creativity and cheer on both Barrack and the Frontenacs.

Barrack is also incredibly excited to be offering one lucky fan the chance to join Barrack on the ice for the official puck drop before the game! You can enter to win now by emailing [email protected] with your section, row, seat number, and age. This grand prize package will be drawn before the game and the winner will be contacted with details.

It's not just the Fronts Family that Barrack will be sharing his special day with, as other local mascots have confirmed they will be in attendance to celebrate Barrack's Birthday! If you are a local mascot and want to participate, please RSVP to [email protected].

Fans are encouraged to arrive early to take part in the birthday festivities. Barrack doesn't want any gifts, but if fans want to donate to 'Bettsy's Big Save' to help Frontenacs goaltender Gavin Betts raise money for Canadian Blood Services, they can do so.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from October 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.