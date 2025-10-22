OHL Appoints James Boyd as Vice President of Hockey Operations

TORONTO - The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) is pleased to announce the appointment of James Boyd as Vice President of Hockey Operations.

A highly respected figure in the hockey world, Boyd brings more than two decades of experience in OHL coaching and management to his new role. He will be responsible for the oversight and execution of all core functions within the League's Hockey Operations department, ensuring competitive excellence, rule and policy compliance, player and official development, and operational integrity across the League.

"James Boyd is one of the most knowledgeable and well-prepared executives in our game," said OHL Commissioner Bryan Crawford. "His extensive experience developing players, managing successful programs, and contributing to the growth of the OHL make him an ideal fit to lead our Hockey Operations team."

Boyd's career in the OHL has spanned more than 25 years. He most recently served as General Manager of the Ottawa 67's for nine seasons, guiding the team to consistent success, including earning Jim Gregory OHL General Manager of the Year honours in 2019-20.

Prior to his time in Ottawa, Boyd spent over a decade with the Toronto/Mississauga St. Michael's Majors and Mississauga Steelheads organizations (2004-2017), serving in various leadership roles including Head Coach and General Manager. His OHL coaching career began with the Belleville Bulls, where he was an Assistant Coach from 1999 to 2004.

In addition to his OHL coaching and management experience, he has also contributed to Hockey Canada's Program of Excellence, working with national teams at the Under-17, Under-18, and Under-20 levels.

As a player, Boyd skated in the OHL from 1993 to 1997 with the Kitchener Rangers, Ottawa 67's, and Belleville Bulls.

Originally from Midland, Ontario, Boyd has earned a reputation for his leadership, professionalism, and commitment to player development both on and off the ice.

"I'm excited to join the Ontario Hockey League Head Office, collaborating with our league partners to continue improving all facets of the game for our players, families and passionate fans," stated Boyd of the new opportunity.

Boyd will assume his duties as the OHL's Vice President of Hockey Operations on Monday, November 17, 2025.







