Niagara IceDogs Announce New Start Time for Game vs Kingston
Published on October 22, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Niagara IceDogs News Release
St. Catharines, ONT - The Niagara IceDogs, in conjunction with the Kingston Frontenacs and Ontario Hockey League (OHL) are announcing a change in time for the game on Saturday, October 25th, 2025, slated to start at 7:00 PM ET.
The game against the Frontenacs will now be played on Saturday, October 25th at 6:00 PM ET.
Doors to the Meridian Centre will open at 5 PM ET.
Tickets purchased for the original start time will still be valid.
Updated Schedule for the Niagara IceDogs Country Night presented by Happy Dad:
DOORS OPEN: 5:00 PM ET
PUCK DROP: 6:00 PM ET
The Niagara IceDogs, Kingston Frontenacs, and OHL jointly decided to move the game up to a 6 PM puck drop in support of the Toronto Blue Jays as they take on the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game Two of the 2025 World Series at 8:00 PM ET.
Any questions can be directed to [email protected] or by calling (905) 687-3641.
Tickets for Saturday's game are still available for purchase at https://blocktickets.xyz/venue/niagara-icedogs-hockey-club.
