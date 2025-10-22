Niagara IceDogs Announce New Start Time for Game vs Kingston

Published on October 22, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

St. Catharines, ONT - The Niagara IceDogs, in conjunction with the Kingston Frontenacs and Ontario Hockey League (OHL) are announcing a change in time for the game on Saturday, October 25th, 2025, slated to start at 7:00 PM ET.

The game against the Frontenacs will now be played on Saturday, October 25th at 6:00 PM ET.

Doors to the Meridian Centre will open at 5 PM ET.

Tickets purchased for the original start time will still be valid.

Updated Schedule for the Niagara IceDogs Country Night presented by Happy Dad:

DOORS OPEN: 5:00 PM ET

PUCK DROP: 6:00 PM ET

The Niagara IceDogs, Kingston Frontenacs, and OHL jointly decided to move the game up to a 6 PM puck drop in support of the Toronto Blue Jays as they take on the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game Two of the 2025 World Series at 8:00 PM ET.

Any questions can be directed to [email protected] or by calling (905) 687-3641.

Tickets for Saturday's game are still available for purchase at https://blocktickets.xyz/venue/niagara-icedogs-hockey-club.







