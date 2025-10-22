Sam O'Reilly Named 54th Captain in Franchise History

Published on October 22, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

The London Knights have officially named the team's 2025-26 leadership group.

Voted on by his teammates, Sam O'Reilly was named the club's 54th captain.

O'Reilly was the 37th overall pick in the 2022 OHL Priority Selection and has been with the club since the 2022-23 season. The Toronto, ON native was drafted in the first round, 32nd overall by the Edmonton Oilers in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft. This summer, O'Reilly's NHL rights were moved when he was traded to the Tampa Bay Lightning. O'Reilly recorded 28 goals and 71 points in 62 games last season enroute to the team's third Memorial Cup.

"It's a privilege and an honour to be named captain of the London Knights. I hope to continue the tradition of great leaders that have worn the C in London, as it comes with a big responsibility. I'm humbled by the opportunity and ready to lead my teammates as we work toward another winning season." - Sam O'Reilly

Working alongside O'Reilly as alternate captains are Los Angeles Kings prospects Henry Brzustewicz and Jared Woolley.

"Sam exemplifies what it means to be a London Knight. He's a hard working young man who's got the skill to match. More importantly, he leads people and cares about everyone around him." - Mark Hunter

The Knights return to action Friday night as they get set to host the visiting Ottawa 67's at Canada Life Place.







