Petes' Grayden Strohack Suspended for Five Games
Published on October 22, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL) News Release
TORONTO - The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) today announced that Peterborough Petes player Grayden Strohack has been suspended for five games as a result of actions during the regular season game of Sunday, October 19 at Oshawa. This supplemental discipline follows Strohack being assessed a Match Penalty with 2:33 remaining in the first period.
The OHL Department of Player Safety has ruled that Strohack will be assessed a five-game suspension based off the following rationale:
Strohack entered into an altercation that was being controlled by two linespersons
Neither player in the altercation that he entered was gaining an advantage
He made the decision to remove his glove and escalate the altercation
He delivered a bare-handed punch to the face of an opponent that was being restrained
Other punches in this altercation were delivered with a glove on and not with full force
Grayden Strohack is eligible to return to the Petes lineup on Thursday, November 6 when they host the Brantford Bulldogs.
