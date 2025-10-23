Hammond Scores Twice, Burns Earns Win in Hometown as Otters Collect First Road Regulation Victory of the Season

Published on October 22, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Erie Otters News Release







Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario -- The road trip continued Wednesday as the Otters would take the lengthy trip to Sault Ste. Marie to take on the Greyhounds. Coming off of back-to-back losses, Erie would hope to get things back on track against a strong foe from the Soo as they would hope to build momentum heading into the weekend.

In their third of five matches in a stretch on the road, Erie stepped onto the ice in Sault St. Marie hungry for a weekday win to take them into their pair of games in Michigan this weekend. Charlie Burns, back in his hometown, got the start for the night and put on a show in goal. The Soo found themselves creating great scoring opportunities throughout the first 20, but Burns met the madness with ease, keeping the game scoreless for the first 17 minutes. With three minutes remaining in the first period, the Soo's Noah Laus (SHG, 3) put the Greyhounds on the board. The Otters had a quick answer for the Soo, Brett Hammond (PPG, 6), the team's most impactful player as of recently, scored his fourth straight goal in four games, leveling the score once again as the teams headed into the second period 1-1. Shots on goal would favor the Otters 12-9.

The second period got off to a slow start, Erie struggling to capitalize on opportunity and the Soo hoping to do the same. Burns continued to hold his ground in net, the Greyhounds' quick transition earning them a handful of 1 v. 1's against the goaltender, who came out on top each time. Things were still even by the 10th minute of the second period, tied at 1-1, and Erie outshooting the Soo 15-14, both teams were looking for a break to put themselves ahead. This story held true until the buzzer, the period ending at 1-1, Burns putting up a dominant performance with 21 saves of 22 shots. The Hounds outshooting the Otters 22-19 through 40 minutes of play.

Less than two minutes into the final period of the match, the Otters got their break as Dylan Edwards (4) buried one in the Greyhounds' net, putting Erie on top for the first time of the night as they would take a 2-1 lead. Neither team had enough time to process the play before it was Brett Hammond ([2], GWG, 7) to pack a punch less than a minute and four seconds later, making it 3-1 and a difficult recovery for the Soo. Thinking the Otters would shift their game more defensively, hoping to keep the lead, the Soo were aggressive on the attack, but when Erie broke out of the Greyhound chance two on one, it was quick hands and plenty of time that gave McLean Agrette (4) his fourth of the season, and the Otters fourth of the night, putting Erie at three unanswered goals just within the third period. In the final two minutes of the contest, the Greyhounds pulled goaltender Landon Miller in hopes of giving the Soo some leverage; however, this hopeful attempt was met with an open net goal, scored by Wesley Royston (ENG, 1), his first of the season. The final score of the dominant performance by Erie was 5-2, quite the night for the Otters' offence and goaltender, Charlie Burns, getting the win in his hometown.

The Otters road trip will continue Friday in Saginaw before heading to Flint to conclude the road trip. The Otters will return home to the Erie Insurance Arena on Thursday, October 30 for the Halloween Spooktacular (pres. by Rebich Investments). The first 1,500 through the doors will receive an Otters backpack (pres. by Rebich Investments). For tickets and more information, head to Ottershockey.com.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from October 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.