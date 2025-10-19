Kitchener Take Trip Down 401 for Sunday Afternoon Clash with Knights

October 19, 2025

Kitchener Rangers News Release







London, ON - The Kitchener Rangers are looking to right the ship and even up this rivalry series against the London Knights. Sunday afternoon's contest will take place at Canada Life Place with puck drop set for 2:00 p.m.

TV: Rogers Channel 20 (Kitchener)

Rogers Super Sports Pak Channel (Ontario)

Video Stream:  Live on FloHockey

Radio: 570 NewsRadio Kitchener

HEAD-TO-HEAD

After suffering a 6-1 loss, the Kitchener Rangers are eager to bounce back as they visit the London Knights for their second meeting of the season series. With the Knights still sitting one spot behind the Rangers in the Western Conference, Kitchener aims to take the opportunity to increase their positional rank on their longtime rivals.

The Rangers and the Knights met six times during last year's regular season, and again in the Western Conference Finals during the 2024-25 Playoffs. Kitchener is looking to turn the tide this season in the matchup history with the Knights. Last season, Kitchener won two of the six regular-season meetings against London, posting a record of 2-4-0-0.

SCOUTING THE RANGERS (6-3-1-0)

Kitchener managed one goal in Friday's game, scored by Jack Pridham, who now sits third on the team in points with 10 points (6G, 4A). Ellis Haeden continues to lead the Rangers with 11 points (4G, 7A), while Christian Humphreys shares the same total with 3 goals and 8 assists.

Jack Pridham enters the game on a three-game point streak averaging two-points-per-game over that stretch (4G,2A). Christian Humphreys has also been hot with 4 points (1G, 3A) in his last two games. The Rangers now have five players with double-digit points on the season; Ellis (11), Humphreys (11), Pridham (10), Arquette (10), and Lam (10). Kitchener will need to rely on their balanced attack to help defeat the London Knights this afternoon.

Drafted Rangers:

Among eight players drafted to the NHL, four were selected in the 2025 NHL Draft: Matthew Hlacar (Toronto Maple Leafs), Andrew MacNiel (Montreal Canadians), Cameron Reid (Nashville Predators), and Luca Romano (New York Islanders). The other four players were taken in 2024: Luke Ellinas (Ottawa Senators), Christian Humphreys (Colorado Avalanche), Christian Kirsch (San Jose Sharks), and Jack Pridham (Chicago Blackhawks).

SCOUTING THE KNIGHTS (5-2-2-0)

London recorded six goals in Friday's matchup against Kitchener, with six different players getting on the scoresheet. Ben Wilmott continues to lead the team offensively with 9 points (5G, 4A), followed closely by Sam O'Reilly, who has 8 points (4G, 4A). Julian Brown, Logan Hawery, Max Crete, and Kaeden Hawkins also added goals in the game, with scoring spread across the lineup.

Julian Brown and Kaeden Hawkins both recorded their first career OHL goals Friday night.

Free agent signing, Ben Wilmott leads the team in goals (5) and in points (9) through seven games this season. He enters Sunday's game on a four-game point streak, accumulating eight points (5G, 3A) over that span.

Drafted Knights:

London features seven players drafted to the NHL on their roster. Henry Brzustewicz (Los Angeles Kings), Linus Funck (Colorado Avalanche), Aleksei Medvedev (Vancouver Canucks), Noah Read (Anaheim Ducks) were drafted in 2025. Sam O'Reilly (TBL via EDM), Jared Woolley (Los Angeles Kings) and William Nicholl (Edmonton Oilers) were selected in the 2024 NHL Draft.

Broadcast Coverage:

Sunday afternoon's game against the London Knights will be televised on Rogers TV (Channel 20). It can be watched across the province of Ontario on the Super Sports Pak on channel 467 for cable subscribers. The game will be streamed live online on FloHockey. Additionally, fans can listen to Friday's action on the radio on 570 NewsRadio Kitchener.

UP NEXT:

Kitchener welcome the Flint Firebirds to town on Friday for the second meeting between the two teams this season. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium. Secure your tickets for all Kitchener Rangers games at The Aud Box Office sponsored by White Way Plumbing or online.







