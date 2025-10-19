Game Preview: Saginaw Spirit vs Flint Firebirds

Published on October 19, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Saginaw Spirit News Release







Saginaw, Mich. - The Saginaw Spirit (2-4-3-1) host the Flint Firebirds (4-3-1-0) on Sunday, October 19th, 2025, at the Dow Event Center for the third game of the Coors Light I-75 Divide Cup series.

Tonight's game:

Puck drop is at 5:30 pm.

The Spirit celebrate Pride Night on Sunday with Dow, GLAD+, and Great Lakes Bay Pride.

Broadcast:

Radio: 100.5 FM WSGW, WSGW.com

TV: FloHockey

Last Game:

The Firebirds and the Spirit played last night at the Dort Financial Center Flint took home the win 5-4. The Firebirds' captain, Nathan Aspinall, had his third multi-point game of the season with a goal and an assist, and the Spirit's Nikita Klepov kept up his offensive dominance with his eighth goal of the season.

This Season:

Flint carries a pair of wins into the third game of this year's Coors Light I-75 Divide Cup series. Chase Hull scored the OT winner on September 20th in Saginaw to give the Firebirds the early advantage, and four unanswered goals last night in Flint helped secure their second victory. The two teams will reach the halfway point of the eight-game season series on October 30th in Saginaw.

Players to Watch:

Dima Zhilkin has found his footing after being out with a lower-body injury earlier in the season, with three goals in three games since his return. Zhilkin had a three-point night with two goals and an assist last night, and five points in two games (3G-2A) this season against the Firebirds.

Rookies Levi Harper and Nikita Klepov have continued to impress offensively in the early season. Klepov leads the rookie scoring race through 10 games with 17 points (8G-9A), and Harper is leading rookie defenseman with 10 points (4G-6A). Both Klepov and Harper had multi-point performances last night against the Firebirds, where Klepov picked up a goal and an assist and Harper had a goal and two assists for his first career three-point game.

The Firebirds have their share of rookie talent with Charlie Murata and Christian Colosimo. Colosimo, Flint's fourth-round pick in 2024, had his first few points in the OHL last night with a goal and an assist in the win. Charlie Murata, who has six points (1G-5A) in eight games so far this season, was the eighth overall pick in the 2025 OHL Priority Selection and scored his first-ever point in the OHL against the Spirit earlier this season.

Firebirds captain Nathan Aspinall leads the team with nine points after he picked up a goal and an assist last night against the Spirit. Aspinall is playing his fourth season with the Firebirds after being drafted in the second round in 2022 and has 94 points in 164 career games with the Flint Firebirds.

Saginaw's NHL Drafted Players:

Jacob Cloutier (WPG), Miroslav Satan (WSH)

Flint's NHL Drafted Players:

Jimmy Lombardi (LA), Kaden Pitre (TB), Nathan Aspinall (NYR), Darels Uljanskis (ANA), Rylan Fellinger (TOR)







