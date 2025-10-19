Kingston Can Win the Weekend this Afternoon in our Nation's Capital

Published on October 19, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kingston Frontenacs News Release







Kingston, ON - The Kingston Frontenacs are back in action this afternoon, looking to finish the weekend with 4 out of a possible 6 points as they visit the Ottawa 67's for a 3:00 PM puck drop in our nation's capital.

Just two days ago, the same two teams met in Kingston, where the Frontenacs were shutout 3-0 in a frustrating home loss. The 67's controlled much of that game, outshooting Kingston 31-13 and handing the Frontenacs one of their toughest offensive outings of the season. Now, the black and gold are determined to flip the script and prove they can respond with resilience on the road.

"We can't play into their game. They've got some skill and some real good speed." said Head Coach Troy Mann following last night's win over Oshawa. "You've got to get in their faces a little bit and create some turnovers. When you control the neutral zone against those types of teams that's when good things happen. Hopefully we can make the adjustments and give ourselves a fighting chance, otherwise it'll be the same result."

The Frontenacs recovered after Friday's lost and got back on their feet with an offensive outburst in a 7-1 win over the Oshawa Generals. Seven different goal scorers got in on the action and only three players were held off the scoresheet entirely. Troy Mann always says that if you can get 4 out of 6 points on a weekend, he'll be happy. After a strong response game from the Frontenacs, they've put themselves in a good position to do just that, but the real test comes when the puck drops this afternoon in Ottawa.

Players to Watch:

Kingston - Matthew Frost (#14)

He was one of the three players that didn't register a point in the 7-1 win over the Generals yesterday, but that doesn't mean Frost had a bad game. In fact, he generated several good looks and his line controlled the offensive zone a majority of the time they were on the ice. The Saskatchewan native was elevated to the top six after Friday's loss, playing left wing alongside Andrew Kuzma and Riley Clark. It's yet to be seen if that line stays together this afternoon, but if they are look for them to create some more good looks.

Ottawa - Brock Chitaroni (#17)

He was the 3rd overall pick in the 2025 OHL Priority Selection and he's already made a strong impression on 67's staff and fans. Chitaroni has five points through his first nine OHL games, and while he's still finding his place in the lineup you can tell he has the tools to become an impact player in the league.

