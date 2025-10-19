Frontenacs Depth Scoring Comes to Life in Big Win over Oshawa

Published on October 18, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kingston, ON - After a tough defeat to the Ottawa 67's on Friday night, the Kingston Frontenacs had to put that in the rearview mirror quickly as less than 24 hours later the Oshawa Generals came to town. The Frontenacs hold a 2-0 record over the Generals heading into the contest, and with only 13 shots on goal last night against the 67's, you know Frontenacs head coach Troy Mann is expecting a better effort in this one.

From the drop of the puck, the Frontenacs controlled the pace of play. Kingston defenseman Maleek McGowan corralled an Oshawa dump in in his own zone and turned on the jets. McGowan flew into the Generals end and wired a shot over the glove of Isaac Gravelle to open the scoring just inside two minutes into the opening frame. Not even two minutes following that, Robin Kuzma fired a shot past Gravelle to double the Frontenacs lead. Kuzma has three goals on the season and all three have now come against the Generals.

Before the first period came to a close, Nolan Buttar would get a stick on a Mathew Henderson shot from the point to make it 3-0 heading into the second frame. With a 3-0 lead and the shots sitting at 15-2, the Frontenacs completely flipped the script on their performance from the night before.

The second period was more of the same, with the Frontenacs turning up the pressure even more. Nolan Snyder would set up Andrew Kuzma early in the second period, then seven minutes later Snyder would get rewarded with a goal of his own. Snyder's goal would be good for his third of the season. Oshawa would slip one by Frontenacs goalie Matt Minchak in the second period. 5-1, Fronts lead the Generals after 40 minutes of play.

The third period the offence continued to produce for Kingston. Kieren Dervin and Tomas Pobezal would each add a tally. Robin Kuzma would pick up his second point of the game. The Frontenacs would roll Saturday afternoon. 7-1 the final score from Slush Puppie Place.

Kingston now hits the road for four straight starting Sunday when they head to Ottawa for a revenge game against the 67's. The next time the Frontenacs hit the ice at home is November 2nd, when the London Knights come make their way to The Limestone City.







