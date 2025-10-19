Generals Defeated by Frontenacs, Drop Second Straight

Oshawa, On. - The Oshawa Generals closed out their extended road stretch with another disappointing result; a 7-1 loss to the Kingston Frontenacs.

Isaac Gravelle made the start for Oshawa, and he would face Kingston pressure right out of the gate as the Frontenacs put up two quick ones over three minutes into the contest.

Maleek McGowan gave the Frontenacs the lead just under two minutes in as he went coast-to-coast and wired it past Gravelle's glove. Robin Kuzma found the back of the net moments later after taking a neat one-touch pass from Aleks Kulemin and putting it blocker side.

Kingston would continue to add to their lead with a deflection by Nolan Buttar in front of Gravelle. With a third Frontenacs goal before the halfway mark of the first, Jaden Cholette would come into the game, and he stopped the bleeding to get Oshawa to the intermission.

After being outshot 15-2 in the opening period, the Generals started the second on a positive note, getting a breakaway goal from Onni Kalto in a wild turn of events. After an initial chance for Kingston, the puck was swept out of the Oshawa crease and out of the zone by Colin Feeley right to Kalto at centre and he ripped it five-hole on Matthew Minchak all alone.

Feeling they had life; the Generals would be forced to kill off a penalty and Andrew Kuzma put Kingston back up by three on a one-timer from the far-side circle just after the power play had ended. The Frontenacs would get another tally before the end of period two from Nolan Snyder as he one-timed it past a screened Cholette off a face-off win.

Gravelle would be back between the pipes for the final period. Kieren Dervin would stash one past him with a forehand to backhand move on the man-advantage. Tomas Pobezal would add another one off the rush to close it out.

Unlike the first two matchups, the Frontenacs got the ice breaker and would not look back en route to the bounce back victory they were looking for after being shut out by the Ottawa 67's on home ice last night.

As for the Generals, they suffer their third loss to Kingston on the season and finish their five-game road trip with a 2-3-0-0 record.

Oshawa hopes to regroup at home as they wrap up OHL Rivalry Week with a rematch with the Petes tomorrow at 6:05 pm from the TCC. For single-game tickets, click here.

1st Period Scoring:

KGN 1st Goal: Maleek McGowan (2) from Vann Williamson at 1:52

KGN 2nd Goal: Robin Kuzma (3) from Aleks Kulemin and Nolan Buttar at 3:06

KGN 3rd Goal: Nolan Buttar (1) from Matthew Henderson and Niko Krmpotic at 8:56

2nd Period Scoring:

OSH 1st Goal: Onni Kalto (2) from Colin Feeley at 5:37

KGN 4th Goal: Andrew Kuzma (4) from Nolan Snyder and Aleks Kulemin at 8:32

KGN 5th Goal: Nolan Snyder (3) from Will Bishop and Kieren Dervin at 15:16

3rd Period Scoring:

KGN 6th Goal (PP): Kieren Dervin (5) from Landon Wright and Jacob Battaglia at 10:21

KGN 7th Goal: Tomas Pobezal (3) from Robin Kuzma and André Mondoux at 15:06

OSH Power Play: 0/2

KGN Power Play: 1/4

Isaac Gravelle (OSH): 12 saves on 17 shots

Jaden Cholette (OSH): 17 saves on 19 shots

Matthew Minchak (KGN): 17 saves on 18 shots







