Bulldogs Acquire Draft Selection from Colts for Crombie

Published on August 23, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

BRANTFORD, ONTARIO. Brantford Bulldogs General Manager Spencer Hyman today announced the acquisition of a 2027 10th (BAR) from the Barrie Colts in exchange for overage forward Calvin Crombie.

Crombie, the Hamilton, ON product, spent the past two seasons with the Bulldogs after signing as a free agent in advance of the 2023-24 season. In 115 OHL games, Crombie has recorded 20 goals & 37 assists for 57 points, adding 9 points over 17 playoff games in black & gold.

The Brantford Bulldogs wish Calvin nothing but success as he continues his OHL journey in Barrie.







