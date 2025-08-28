Jacob Battaglia Shares his Thoughts on the Opening Days of Training Camp

Kingston, ON - Day two of the Frontenacs' 2025 Training Camp has come to a close and star forward Jacob Battaglia likes what he sees.

The Kingston Frontenacs opened their Training Camp on Tuesday, August 27th with fitness testing and the initial practices of Team's Black, Gold, and Grey. There wouldn't be scrimmages between the three sides until day two of camp, which means day one on the ice for each team finished up in traditional fashion for a Troy Mann coached team: bag skates.

Day two kicked off with Team Gold skating to a 8-4 victory over Team Black, a game that saw Jacob Battaglia on Team Gold playing on a line with newcomers Andrew Kuzma and Matthew Frost. The line combined for five of the eight goals scored by Team Gold, and it's safe to say that Battaglia was impressed with what he saw from his Team Gold linemates.

"They're two highly skilled players, very smart with and without the puck. It was nice to build some chemistry early and get to know how they play and where they want the pucks in certain areas." said Calgary Flames prospect, Jacob Battaglia. "Obviously with practices and more scrimmages coming later in the week we'll build chemistry and get a little closer."

In the afternoon scrimmage, Team Grey took the victory over Team Black in a 6-3 final. As he sat in the stands and was able to take in the final scrimmage of the day, Battaglia thought that a few players really stood out to him.

"I'd say Matthew Henderson (Team Black) looks very good. He moves the puck and skates really well." Battaglia continued. "Aleks Kulemin (Team Black) plays the right way and he's very smooth and smart with the puck. Even Luciano Bruno (Team Grey) scored a pretty sick goal just now. Those guys have definitely impressed me so far."

As an NHL signed prospect to the Calgary Flames, Battaglia's spot on the Frontenacs roster following Training Camp is set in stone. For the career Frontenac heading into his fourth and likely last season with the club, Battaglia is focused on one thing and one thing only; a championship.

"Winning a championship, I think that's a best way for anyone to cap off a career is to go out a winner. I'm not setting any personal point goals or anything like that. I just want us to be a hardworking team and be hard to play against." Battaglia continued. "There's teams in the league that we play that we know are hard to play against and I want to be known as one of those teams."

Day three of Frontenacs Training Camp kicks off tomorrow (Thursday, August 27th) and will once again feature a scrimmage that will be open to the public. Team Black and Team Grey face off against each other at 3:45PM and fans wishing to attend can enter through The Fronts Shop between gates three and four at Slush Puppie Place. Full Training Camp information can be found here. Preseason action begins on Sunday, August 31 against the Ottawa 67's. Game time is 2:00 PM at Slush Puppie Place. Click here for preseason ticket information.







