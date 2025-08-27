2025-26 OHL Rule Change - Rule 75.2: Unsportsmanlike Conduct - Sitting on the Boards

Published on August 27, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL) News Release







TORONTO - The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) Board of Governors has recently approved a series of six playing rule changes for the 2025-26 season. We'll unveil a new one everyday throughout the week.

Rule 75.2: Unsportsmanlike Conduct - Sitting on the Boards

In the interest of player safety, any player who sits on the boards (with skate(s) exposed) during play will be warned by the referee. The offending team (coach and players) will receive one warning. After one warning, a minor penalty will be assessed for any subsequent violation.







