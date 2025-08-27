Spirit Sign Miroslav Satan to Standard Player Agreement

Saginaw Spirit News Release







Saginaw, Mich. - The Saginaw Spirit have signed left-shot forward Miroslav Satan [MEER-oh-slav shuh-TAAN] to an OHL Standard Player Agreement, GM Dave Drinkill announced Wednesday afternoon.

"It's a club with good history and a great culture, and that's what ultimately swayed my decision," said Satan. "It's been great so far. We're working hard in camp, and I'm excited for the season to start."

A Washington Capitals draft pick in 2024, the 6'7" Satan split last season between the Sioux Falls Stampede and Omaha Lancers of the United States Hockey League (USHL). He would finish the 2024-2025 USHL season with three goals and an assist in 45 games.

Satan also suited up for Slovakia at the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship and other international play last season. He has played for Slovakia at the U20 (World Junior), U18, and U17 level since 2022-2023, recording 5G-13A-18P in 52 international contests.

The son of former NHLer and 2009 Stanley Cup Champion Miroslav Satan, Saginaw's newest forward was born in East Amherst, NY. His father played over 1000 games in the National Hockey League between the Edmonton Oilers, Buffalo Sabres, New York Islanders, Pittsburgh Penguins, and Boston Bruins between 1995 and 2010.

Satan will wear uniform number 43 for the Spirit in 2025-2026.







