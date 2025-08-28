Kitchener Rangers Reassign 19 Players at Training Camp

Kitchener, ON - Following yesterday's final blue and white game, the Kitchener Rangers have announced the reassignment of eleven forwards, five defencemen, and three goaltenders from Training Camp:

Forwards:

Graydon Andonovski

Cole Crawford

Nikita Daryavin

Griffin Fox

Markus Harper

Hudson Hisey

Cameron Merrick

Ian Robinson

Ryder Roberson

Simon Wang

Zachary Wilson

Defencemen:

Mark Daryavin

Nathan Gaitens

Tommy Kut

Logan Massimi

Jayson Synnott

Goaltenders:

Nolan Carriere

Luca Smith

Josh Taylor

Next up the Rangers will host a Preseason Showcase at The Kitchener Memorial Auditorium from August 29th to August 31st. This exciting event will feature the Saginaw Spirit, Oshawa Generals, Brantford Bulldogs, and your Kitchener Rangers. Tickets are $5.00 (General Admission, one ticket price for all ages, children under 2 are free) and can be purchased at the door on the day of the games. Net proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to Make-A-Wish Canada. The showcase will conclude with Fan Fest on Sunday, August 31st, from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm.







