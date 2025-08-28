Kitchener Rangers Reassign 19 Players at Training Camp
Published on August 27, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Kitchener Rangers News Release
Kitchener, ON - Following yesterday's final blue and white game, the Kitchener Rangers have announced the reassignment of eleven forwards, five defencemen, and three goaltenders from Training Camp:
Forwards:
Graydon Andonovski
Cole Crawford
Nikita Daryavin
Griffin Fox
Markus Harper
Hudson Hisey
Cameron Merrick
Ian Robinson
Ryder Roberson
Simon Wang
Zachary Wilson
Defencemen:
Mark Daryavin
Nathan Gaitens
Tommy Kut
Logan Massimi
Jayson Synnott
Goaltenders:
Nolan Carriere
Luca Smith
Josh Taylor
__
Next up the Rangers will host a Preseason Showcase at The Kitchener Memorial Auditorium from August 29th to August 31st. This exciting event will feature the Saginaw Spirit, Oshawa Generals, Brantford Bulldogs, and your Kitchener Rangers. Tickets are $5.00 (General Admission, one ticket price for all ages, children under 2 are free) and can be purchased at the door on the day of the games. Net proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to Make-A-Wish Canada. The showcase will conclude with Fan Fest on Sunday, August 31st, from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm.
Ontario Hockey League Stories from August 27, 2025
- Training Camp Update: Schedule Change for Thursday, August 28 - Guelph Storm
- Training Camp 2025 - Day 3 - Guelph Storm
- Jacob Battaglia Shares his Thoughts on the Opening Days of Training Camp - Kingston Frontenacs
- Kitchener Rangers Reassign 19 Players at Training Camp - Kitchener Rangers
- Barrie Colts Acquire Draft Picks from Niagara in Exchange for Riley Paterson - Barrie Colts
- IceDogs Acquire Canucks Prospect Riley Patterson from Colts - Niagara IceDogs
- Spirit Sign Miroslav Satan to Standard Player Agreement - Saginaw Spirit
- Spitfires Continue Partnership with YourTV Windsor and AM800 for 2025-26 Season - Windsor Spitfires
- 2025-26 OHL Rule Change - Rule 75.2: Unsportsmanlike Conduct - Sitting on the Boards - OHL
- Knights Reassign 37 Players from Training Camp - London Knights
- Hockey Fest Celebrations Return to Owen Sound - Owen Sound Attack
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.