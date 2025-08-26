Kitchener Rangers Announce Signing of Oscar Hemming

Kitchener, Ont. - The Kitchener Rangers announced today that forward, Oscar Alexander Hemming, the Rangers' first-round (56th overall) draft pick in the 2025 OHL Import Draft, has committed to an Ontario Hockey League Standard Player Agreement package with the club.

"Oscar is a high end player and one of the top Finnish players in the age group," said Kitchener Rangers General Manager, Mike McKenzie. "He brings a unique blend of size, physicality, hockey sense and scoring. We are really excited to welcome Oscar and the Hemming family to the Rangers and look forward to seeing him develop in a Ranger uniform."

This past season, Hemming played at the U18 level and U20 level for Keikko-Espoo in the SM-sarja. With the U18 program, Hemming played in 31 games where he amassed an impressive 63 points (35G, 28A), producing at just over a two points-per-game pace and scoring at over a goal-per-game pace. With the U20 program, Hemming skated in 18 regular season games where he totalled ten points (2G, 8A) and suited up in 13 playoff games adding three goals and six assists for nine points.

The six-foot-four, 190 pound left-shoot forward has represented his native country, Finland on two occasions. First, at the U17 level where he recorded nine points in as many games scoring four and adding five assists. Most recently, Oscar competed in the Hlinka Gretzky Cup this past summer at the U18 level where he finished tied for the fifth most points (7) and third for goals (5) in the entire tournament.

A native of Vaasa, Finland, Hemming becomes just the third Finnish born player to sign with the Rangers joining Jorma Aro (1968-69) and Ville Ottavainen (2019-20). He also becomes the first player to wear the number 82 for the Kitchener Rangers. Oscar is the brother of Emil Hemming who was a member of the Barrie Colts last season.







